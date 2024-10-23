Trending topics:
LaLiga targeting playing Barcelona-Atlético Madrid in Miami according to report

LaLiga aims to host a high-profile match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in Miami, but faces significant logistical and regulatory challenges.

Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid is challenged by Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on March 17, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesMarcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid is challenged by Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on March 17, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

In a controversial move, LaLiga is looking to bring a match to Miami, Florida, and a marquee match to boot: Barcelona-Atlético Madrid, according to an ESPN report. The ideal date would be the third weekend of December, but the game still has a lot of hurdles to overcome for it to actually take place.

First of all, FIFA, US Soccer, and the Spanish Football Federation would have to approve the game. Historically, one or all three of these parties have not been keen on staging full-fledged league matches in the United States.

Then there is the question of how supporters would take the news. The game is officially a Barcelona home game, and for season ticket holders, it’s one of the major fixtures of their yearly investment. How would Barcelona “reimburse” those fans, and how would the squad feel about playing a key fixture away from their home ground?

Details of Possible LaLiga Match in the United States

According to ESPN, neither Relevent Sports Group, which is working in conjunction with LaLiga to have the match take place, nor FIFA have offered any insight as to whether the match can occur or if FIFA will allow it.

Then there is the minor detail that Hard Rock Stadium, the only logical venue for the game, already has an NFL game scheduled on December 22nd between the home side Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers. The likelihood that the NFL would move one of its key marquee matches to accommodate Spanish League Soccer is nearly laughable.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona scores his team’s third goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on March 17, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona scores his team’s third goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on March 17, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has been the biggest supporter—and to many, the only supporter—of moving LaLiga fixtures across the globe. However, an ESPN source stated that both clubs are “interested” in the experiment.

While there are many steps for approval, from the Spanish FA to UEFA, one thing remains clear: LaLiga wants to copy the NFL and NBA by moving games abroad to showcase the league. They should learn from the NFL and NBA to at least get the paperwork in order first before trying something on the fly, like checking if the venue even has the date available.

Kelvin Loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

