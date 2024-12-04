Jerry Jones is fully aware that, in a span of just two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys suddenly found hope to reach the playoffs. So, in a surprising turn of events, the narratives switched from thinking about the Draft to an improbable Super Bowl run.

Of course, all this was also fueled up by players like Micah Parsons who warned the entire NFL by saying: “We are coming.” Furthermore, the linebacker guaranteed to the team’s front office that he won’t allow tanking on the field.

It’s important to remember that all this revival is happening while the Cowboys don’t have Dak Prescott available and other stars are still in the injury report like DeMarcus Lawrence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys need to win out to have a very slim chance to sneak into the playoffs. The target to do that is the No.7 spot which belongs to the Washington Commanders. This is Jerry Jones’ approach when asked about the situation in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

Advertisement

“I do. I really do (chance to make playoffs). Nobody liked where we were three weeks ago. The reason why we’re having the wins is getting me excited. The way our defense is coming around. Seeing guys make those plays. Now, it’s series by series, it’s game to game. That’s what we’re looking out here.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones drops another intriguing hint about Mike McCarthy and his future as head coach of Cowboys

What is the Dallas Cowboys record?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 5-7 record and are just two games behind the Commanders in the race for the final playoff spot. Although Jerry Jones tried to downplay the situation, hope is clearly there for the owner.

Advertisement

“The encouraging thing is we can do it (get into the playoffs). We’re getting players back from injury. We see the challenge to potentially get in the playoffs. We’ve got to play even better than we’ve played the last two games. It starts and stops with our thought about Cincinnati. They’re a lot better team than the record indicates. We are getting better. I look at it that way. Should the odds work in our favor about a potential postseason play, then, so be it.”