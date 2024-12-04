Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cowboys about playoffs and opportunity to win the Super Bowl

Jerry Jones issued a strong message to the Cowboys as the playoffs loom. There's urgency to capitalize on their current momentum as the window to compete for a Super Bowl might close.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones is fully aware that, in a span of just two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys suddenly found hope to reach the playoffs. So, in a surprising turn of events, the narratives switched from thinking about the Draft to an improbable Super Bowl run.

Of course, all this was also fueled up by players like Micah Parsons who warned the entire NFL by saying: “We are coming.” Furthermore, the linebacker guaranteed to the team’s front office that he won’t allow tanking on the field.

It’s important to remember that all this revival is happening while the Cowboys don’t have Dak Prescott available and other stars are still in the injury report like DeMarcus Lawrence.

Advertisement

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys need to win out to have a very slim chance to sneak into the playoffs. The target to do that is the No.7 spot which belongs to the Washington Commanders. This is Jerry Jones’ approach when asked about the situation in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

Advertisement

“I do. I really do (chance to make playoffs). Nobody liked where we were three weeks ago. The reason why we’re having the wins is getting me excited. The way our defense is coming around. Seeing guys make those plays. Now, it’s series by series, it’s game to game. That’s what we’re looking out here.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones drops another intriguing hint about Mike McCarthy and his future as head coach of Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones drops another intriguing hint about Mike McCarthy and his future as head coach of Cowboys

What is the Dallas Cowboys record?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 5-7 record and are just two games behind the Commanders in the race for the final playoff spot. Although Jerry Jones tried to downplay the situation, hope is clearly there for the owner.

Advertisement

“The encouraging thing is we can do it (get into the playoffs). We’re getting players back from injury. We see the challenge to potentially get in the playoffs. We’ve got to play even better than we’ve played the last two games. It starts and stops with our thought about Cincinnati. They’re a lot better team than the record indicates. We are getting better. I look at it that way. Should the odds work in our favor about a potential postseason play, then, so be it.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cooper Rush and Cowboys after win against Giants

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cooper Rush and Cowboys after win against Giants

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NFL Rumors: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff may get to reunite with former Lions weapon cut by Broncos
NFL

NFL Rumors: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff may get to reunite with former Lions weapon cut by Broncos

NHL News: Bruins leaders make big admission on changes under interim coach Joe Sacco
NHL

NHL News: Bruins leaders make big admission on changes under interim coach Joe Sacco

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends clear message about future of Justin Fields after role with Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends clear message about future of Justin Fields after role with Steelers

Messi's Inter Miami will face tough challenge in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage, predicts AI
Soccer

Messi's Inter Miami will face tough challenge in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage, predicts AI

Better Collective Logo