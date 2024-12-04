Chiefs News: Travis Kelce makes harsh admission on connection with Patrick Mahomes in 2024 NFL season

Travis Kelce may not be facing as much scrutiny as he did a few months ago, but his production with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season suggests that his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes is still lower than in previous years.

The Chiefs tight end once again addressed this situation during the latest edition of his “New Heights” podcast. Speaking with his brother Jason, Kelce admitted that he’s struggling to connect with Mahomes, though he doesn’t know why.

“Once we get in that red zone, man, I get a little hungrier and right now, for whatever reason this year, I just can’t find my way in the end zone,” Kelce said, as quoted by Kristen Wong of Sports Illustrated. “I’m just not on the same page as Pat and it can get frustrating.”

Kelce’s numbers with Mahomes, Chiefs in 2024 NFL season

The aparent disconnect between the Chiefs duo has been a talking point throughout the year, and it’s not the first time the tight end talks about it. Back in October, Kelce had already made a tough admission on his chemistry with Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The 35-year-old’s numbers have looked better since Week 4, with Kelce catching 75 passes from Mahomes for 637 yards through 13 weeks. However, he’s found the end zone just twice in the 2024 NFL season.

Last time out, the three-time Super Bowl champion was targeted 13 times by Mahomes, cathing seven of those passes for 68 yards during the Chiefs‘ 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. His highlight moment came from quite a particular play, though.

Kelce warned by Reid about trick plays

After catching a five-yard pass from Mahomes in the second quarter, Kelce lateraled the ball to running back Samaje Perine, who got the first down. After the game, head coach Andy Reid made something clear to Kelce about throwing lateral passes.

“We do it in practice every day – you guys see that, so you know this isn’t just something that we throw out there on game day. It’s something we do, so everything is ok with that just as long as you complete them,” Reid said.