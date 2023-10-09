Stop if you heard this one before, but Barcelona has a new teenage prodigy. In a tradition that stems all the way back to Lionel Messi, Josep Guardiola, Riqui Puig, and Iván de la Peña, Barcelona has a new wonder kid, and his name is Lamine Yama.



Born in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain, the talented winger has played in 12 matches across all competitions in his second season at Barcelona. Yamal already played one game in the 2022-23 season. In his first game against Real Betis, Yamal became the youngest player to appear for Barcelona’s first team at 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old.

Not only that but the 16-year-old also has two caps and one goal for Spain and is being described as the next Lionel Messi. A left-footed winger, Yamal has great dribbling, passing, and scoring abilities.



Records broken by Lamine Yamal



In only 12 games Lamine Yamal has broken the following records at Barcelona:



✅ Youngest player to play for Barcelona

✅ Youngest player to score for Barcelona

✅ Youngest player to play for Spain

✅ Youngest player to score for Spain

✅ Youngest player to score in LaLiga history



Yamal’s first international goal came against Georgia in a 7-1 pounding in a Euro 2024 qualifier. For Barcelona he scored his goal this past weekend against Granada in a 2-2 draw.



On 2 October 2023, Yamal extended his contract with Barcelona until 2026, with the buyout clause set at €1 billion. Barcelona is currently third in LaLiga but undefeated with six wins and three draws. In first is Real Madrid with eight wins and 1 defeat on the season.