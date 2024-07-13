One of the young promises of the Spanish National Team, he has expressed his desire to face Argentina.

Football will experience a Sunday of definitions. Two continental finals will be played on July 14: at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Spain will face England for Euro 2024, while at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Argentina and Colombia will meet for the Copa America 2024.

It is important to note that the winners of both continental tournaments would face each other in the Finalissima. If Spain is crowned champion of Euro 2024 and Argentina wins the final against Colombia in the Copa America 2024, both teams would face each other.

If this match takes place, it would be the first time that the young figure Lamine Yamal faces Lionel Messi. Since his debut at Barcelona in mid-2023, the young Spanish has not had the opportunity to play against Inter Miami, the Argentine star’s team.

Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi in the Finalissima 2025

Lamine Yamal, one of the stars of the Spanish national team, spoke about the final against England and the possibility of facing Lionel Messi in the Finalissima: “I hope that Messi wins the Copa America and I win the European Championship so that I can play against him in the Finalissima.”

Lionel Messi 10 of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America – Semifinal game against Canada on July 9, 2024 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

When and where will the Finalissima 2025 be played?

The exact date of the match is not yet defined. What is known is that it will be played between June and July 2025. The last edition was played on June 1, 2022. As for the venue, there is some dispute. CONMEBOL wants the match to be played in South America, while UEFA prefers it to be played in Europe.

There is still no official decision on the matter. It is expected that in the coming weeks the venue and date of the meeting will be announced. Beyond the definition of the continental champions, the Finalissima also generates expectation for the possibility of a duel between Messi and Yamal. Two talents who are already causing a sensation in the world of football and who could star in a great battle in the future.