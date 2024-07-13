England face their most demanding test at Euro 2024 against Spain: to be crowned champions of the tournament.

England and Spain face each other in the final of the Euro 2024, to define who will be the champion of this tournament. The Three Lions, in the last five meetings between these teams, have a record of two wins for Spain, one draw and two wins for England. Jude Bellingham will be a key figure if they want to lift the trophy.

England lost their only previous European Championship final in 2020 against Italy and in this edition, they are looking to vindicate themselves. Spain, on the other hand, is experiencing a sweet moment with Lamin Yamal, only 17 years old, who has shown great talent at Euro 2024.

England is coming off beating the Netherlands in the semi-finals, with goals from Harry Kane and an agonising goal from Ollie Watkins in the 90+1. The game was very even, and when it seemed that it would go to overtime, Watkins scored the winning goal.

What happens if England lose to Spain?

If England loses the final this Sunday, July 14 to Spain in the UEFA Euro final, they will officially be in second place in the tournament and Spain would be crowned champion of this edition of Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

What happens if England beats Spain?

If England win against Spain, they would be crowned champions of the tournament and reach their first European title, which would be historic for their country.

What happens if England and Spain draw?

If England draw in this Final Match, at the end of regulation time, the Match will go to extra time and 30 minutes will be added [Two halves of 15 minutes each]. If the tie persists at the end of extra time, it will be decided by penalties and whoever wins the shootout will be crowned champion of Euro 2024.

Can England be crowned European Championship champions for the first time? Or will Spain be the one to lift a new European title?