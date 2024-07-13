The Barça player himself recounted the incident and how the exchange of shirts took place. Find out all the details here!

The semi-finals of Euro 2024 offered a vibrant classic between Spain and France. A match full of emotions that resulted in La Roja’s victory and their passage to the final of the tournament. However, beyond the rivalry on the field, the match also left an emotional gesture of sportsmanship on the part of Kylian Mbappe, the French star.

Despite the fact that Mbappe will join Real Madrid in the coming weeks and will be presented to a Santiago Bernabeu full of fans,the player did not hesitate to ask for the shirt from one of La Roja’s young talents: Lamine Yamal, the figure of the match.

Yamal himself, who turns 17 this Saturday, revealed in detail in an interview with MARCA how the exchange of shirts between the two players took place. The young Spanish player captured all the attention with this issue.

How did Mbappe and Yamal exchange jerseys?

When asked about the players who had asked him to change his shirt during Euro 2024, young footballer Lamine Yamal commented: “Mbappé asked me for it… well, a kit man in the dressing room. And Chiesa, the day of Italy.”

However, the attention was focused on the situation with the French star who will soon be his opponent in El Clásico: “If Mbappé asks me for it, I will give it to him,” he acknowledged with a laugh. “No problem, I really don’t know the ones I have. When we won against France I was already thinking about the final, you are so excited that you don’t remember” he explained.

Lamine Yamal and Kyliam Mbappe: More than an exchange of jerseys

This gesture by Mbappé has been applauded by many fans and experts, who see it as a sign of respect and admiration for the young Spanish talent. A gesture that, without a doubt, reflects the good sportsmanship that should reign in football.

After this European Championship, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal will be the main protagonists of the next classics of Spanish football. Where everyone hopes that it will be a re-edition of what Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo used to be in El Clasico.