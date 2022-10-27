This time last year, Inter made public the news that Lautaro Martinez signed a contract extension to remain with the Nerazzurri until the end of the 2025-26 season. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Serie A giants.

Lautaro Martinez's salary at Inter: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year

The likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Carlos Tevez, and Sergio Aguero are just a few of the great attackers that Argentina has produced. Inter's Lautaro Martinez is another player worth remembering.

He has great control of the ball and a strong finishing touch, making him a technically proficient striker. In July 2018, Lautaro moved from Racing Club to Inter. Since then, he has only improved, becoming an integral part of the Serie A powerhouses' success. Concurrently, the player has established himself as one of Europe's top scorers.

The 25-year-old's career has been marked by more than just technical prowess and brilliance on the field; he has also brought home a plethora of hardware. His goalscoring prowess and ability to help the Nerazzurri lift the Serie A title last season piqued the curiosity of other top teams in Europe.

Lautaro Martinez's contract with Inter

Lautaro signed a contract extension in October 2021, which will last until June 2026. His brand-new deal does not have a buyout clause. The old deal included a buyout clause at €111 million, but the club had protected themselves from potential suitors this time, Forbes claim.

How much does Lautaro Martinez make a week?

His new contract guarantees him a €6 million net (€11 million gross) yearly income until the year 2026. The new agreement makes Lautaro Inter's highest-paid player, a substantial increase from his previous annual salary of €2.9 million.

Taking this account, the Argentine star would earn about €916,000 per month or €213,000 a week. That would make it nearly €42,000 a day, or around €5,200 per hour or €86 per minute.