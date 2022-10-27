The likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Carlos Tevez, and Sergio Aguero are just a few of the great attackers that Argentina has produced. Inter's Lautaro Martinez is another player worth remembering.
He has great control of the ball and a strong finishing touch, making him a technically proficient striker. In July 2018, Lautaro moved from Racing Club to Inter. Since then, he has only improved, becoming an integral part of the Serie A powerhouses' success. Concurrently, the player has established himself as one of Europe's top scorers.
The 25-year-old's career has been marked by more than just technical prowess and brilliance on the field; he has also brought home a plethora of hardware. His goalscoring prowess and ability to help the Nerazzurri lift the Serie A title last season piqued the curiosity of other top teams in Europe.
Lautaro Martinez's contract with Inter
Lautaro signed a contract extension in October 2021, which will last until June 2026. His brand-new deal does not have a buyout clause. The old deal included a buyout clause at €111 million, but the club had protected themselves from potential suitors this time, Forbes claim.
How much does Lautaro Martinez make a week?
His new contract guarantees him a €6 million net (€11 million gross) yearly income until the year 2026. The new agreement makes Lautaro Inter's highest-paid player, a substantial increase from his previous annual salary of €2.9 million.
Taking this account, the Argentine star would earn about €916,000 per month or €213,000 a week. That would make it nearly €42,000 a day, or around €5,200 per hour or €86 per minute.