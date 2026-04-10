Lautaro Martinez raises alarm in Argentina as he suffers another injury ahead of 2026 World Cup

After missing Argentina‘s March international break due to injury, Lautaro Martinez appeared to have made a triumphant return for Inter Milan. Last Sunday, April 5, the striker scored a brace in a dominant 5-2 victory over Roma, signaling he was back to his best.

However, he received bad news on Friday, ahead of Inter’s away match against Como. According to an official statement from the Italian club, medical tests conducted after Martinez felt new physical discomfort revealed a “mild strain in the soleus muscle of his left leg“.

While Inter did not provide a definitive timeline—stating only that his condition would be reassessed in the coming days—early estimates suggest he will be sidelined for approximately 15 days. This timeline rules him out of this Sunday’s Serie A fixture and puts his availability for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals against Cesc Fabregas’ side on April 21 in serious doubt.

Advertisement

Martinez’s previous injury

The situation has caused particular alarm in Argentina as this marks the forward’s second soleus injury in less than two months. Earlier this year, Martinez suffered a similar strain to his left calf during the first leg of the Champions League playoffs against Bodo/Glimt.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates a goal for Inter Milan vs Roma. (Getty Images)

That injury was a massive blow to Inter Milan, as the captain was forced to watch from the sidelines while his team was eliminated in the return leg. He subsequently missed five Serie A matches (against Lecce, Genoa, Milan, Atalanta, and Fiorentina) as well as the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal.

Advertisement

On the international stage, the injury also prevented him from participating in Argentina’s March friendlies, where Lionel Scaloni’s side secured victories over Mauritania and Zambia.

Where Martinez stands in Scaloni’s consideration

Despite his recent fitness struggles, Martinez remains a cornerstone of Lionel Scaloni’s plans for the 2026 World Cup. However, the recurring nature of these muscle injuries is a growing concern given that the tournament is fast approaching.

Since February 18, Martinez has struggled to maintain any consistent rhythm, missing a total of seven matches for Inter and two for his country. Nevertheless, his overall output this season remains elite. In 36 official appearances for Inter Milan, the srtiker has logged 2,475 minutes, contributing 20 goals and 4 assists, maintaining his status as one of the most clinical strikers.