Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing today for Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase leg 2?

A dramatic turn in the 2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase has left one of Europe’s most feared attacking figures on the sidelines. After a stunning 3–1 defeat in Norway, Inter Milan’s hopes of overturning the tie against Bodo/Glimt have been clouded by a fresh concern emerging from the first leg.

At the heart of that concern is star striker Lautaro Martinez, who was forced off mid-match following a painful episode that immediately drew attention from teammates and staff alike. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed that the Argentine hit a physical setback in the closing stages of the first meeting.

That setback has kept him out of the crucial return at San Siro, introducing new questions about Inter’s attacking options with a comeback on the line. While details are still emerging, the absence of the club’s captain casts a shadow over a tie already teetering on the edge.

Why is Lautaro Martinez missing for Inter vs. Bodo/Glimt?

Inter Milan face the second leg of their 2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase tie without their captain and leading striker, Lautaro Martinez, after he suffered a left calf strain in the first meeting on February 19, 2026.

The injury occurred during the 1–3 defeat in Norway, forcing him off the pitch and immediately raising concerns inside the squad. Medical scans later confirmed a strain to the soleus muscle in his left leg.

Inter attributed the setback to the artificial surface and freezing conditions at Bodo/Glimt’s stadium, factors the club believes contributed to the incident. As a result, he is expected to be sidelined for roughly a month, ruling him out of the decisive return leg at San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan runs with the ball during a Serie A match in 2026 (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The absence comes at a critical moment in the European campaign, with Inter needing a strong response to overturn the deficit. Head coach Christian Chivu urged calm after the first leg, stressing the need to manage the situation carefully amid a busy schedule that includes domestic commitments.

“Now we need to regather ourselves. We have a few issues after this game that we need to address carefully. We have to play Lecce and then we have the return leg on Tuesday. We need to assess our physical condition“, the coach told the official club website.

With Martinez unavailable, tactical adjustments will be required as Inter attempt to keep their Champions League hopes alive without their primary attacking reference point.