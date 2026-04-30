Where to watch RB Bragantino vs River Plate in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

RB Bragantino play against River Plate for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch RB Bragantino vs River Plate live in the USA on Fubo]

First place in the group could hinge on this clash between River Plate and RB Bragantino. River have looked steady but not dominant, opening with a 1-1 draw vs. Blooming before edging Carabobo 1-0.

On the other hand, Bragantino bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Carabobo with a 3-2 win over Blooming. With both teams aiming to seize control at the top, expect a high-intensity showdown where every point matters.

Advertisement

When will the RB Bragantino vs River Plate match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Thursday, April 30, with RB Bragantino receiving River Plate the Matchday 3 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Isidro Pitta of Red Bull Bragantino – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

RB Bragantino vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch RB Bragantino vs River Plate in the USA

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana showdown between RB Bragantino and River Plate will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.