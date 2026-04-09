Lionel Messi’s Argentina confirm opponents for June friendlies in the US before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi will have two more matches with the national team before competing in the 2026 World Cup, following Argentina’s confirmation of friendlies against Honduras and Iceland in the United States during the June FIFA window.

“The first match will be against Honduras on Saturday, June 6, at Kyle Field in Texas. The second match will be against Iceland on Tuesday, June 9, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama,” the Argentine National Team announced on its official website.

The Albiceleste previously used Honduras as a springboard for their 2022 World Cup title run, securing a 3-0 win in Miami highlighted by a Messi brace. Their history with Iceland is more competitive; the two sides have met only once—a 1-1 draw during the 2018 World Cup group stage where Messi famously had a penalty saved.

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Final test for Argentina

These matches are the last that Lionel Scaloni’s men will face before the start of the 2026 World Cup. In fact, the coach will approach these games with the final 26-player squad list that will compete in North America.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina. (Getty Images)

The timing is critical. Just one week after the friendly against Iceland, Argentina open their World Cup title defense against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

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Given the proximity to the tournament opener, Scaloni will likely manage minutes heavily. Fans should expect rotated lineups and limited shifts for key starters as the coaching staff looks to avoid any high-stakes injury setbacks.

Jordan-Hare Stadium to make history

The choice of venues highlights a unique shift toward iconic college football environments. According to The Athletic, the clash against Iceland will mark the first international soccer match hosted at Jordan-Hare Stadium in its 87-year history.

“To have the reigning FIFA World Cup champions choose Auburn as the site of their last match before defending their title represents a tremendous achievement and an incredible opportunity for Auburn Athletics and Auburn University,” Auburn athletics director John Cohen said, according to ESPN.