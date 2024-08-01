James Rodríguez is coming off an amazing Copa América performance for Colombia, where he was named Player of the Tournament and delivered a “turn back the clock” performance throughout Colombia’s runner-up run in the competition.

Given his newfound level of play, James Rodríguez is looking to return to European club soccer and is seeking to terminate his contract with Brazilian side São Paulo, where the Colombian is slated to remain until June 2025.

Once the contract with São Paulo is terminated, there were rumors of a possible move for Rodríguez to Serie A side Lazio. However, sporting director Mariano Fabiani put those rumors to rest with some harsh words about the Colombian.

Lazio Says No to James Rodríguez

When asked about James Rodríguez on Radio Sei, Fabiani gave a blunt response: “I would never sign James Rodríguez; it’s impossible. The rumors are false. He is 33 years old and hasn’t played more than 12 or 13 games in recent years… He did well in the Copa América, but we’re not even interested in signing James.”

James Rodriguez of Colombia

“With all due respect to the player, we need to make 360-degree assessments both in terms of personal data and minutes played. We prefer other options and are looking at other profiles,” added the sporting director, thus closing the door on any possibility of seeing James at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.