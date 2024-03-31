An interesting match will take place at the close of Matchday 30 of Serie A, with two teams hungry for points set to clash: Lecce and Roma. Delve into comprehensive details about this fixture right here, including how to tune in to the game via TV or live streaming in your country

In a crucial showdown, two teams with distinct yet pressing objectives will face each other. Roma, eyeing a Champions League qualifying spot, find themselves amidst a tight race alongside Atalanta and Bologna. With Juventus, Inter, and Milan leading the pack, every point becomes vital for Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku’s squad, currently trailing Bologna by a solitary point. Securing a victory is imperative for Roma to sustain their contention in this fiercely contested battle.

Meanwhile, Lecce enters the fray with their own set of imperatives, desperate for a win to steer clear of the relegation zone. With Frosinone occupying the last relegation spot, Lecce find themselves trailing by a mere three points, unwilling to exacerbate their precarious situation. For them, clinching victory is not just about securing points but also about safeguarding their Serie A status, adding an extra layer of intensity to this game.

Lecce vs Roma: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (April 2)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (April 2)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (April 2)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Lecce vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

USA: Paramount+