What happens if Chelsea win, tie or lose vs Leeds United today in 2026 FA Cup semifinals?

Chelsea face Leeds United in the 2026 FA Cup semifinals in search of a place in the final at Wembley Stadium in London. The battle will be total as they fight for one of the most prestigious trophies in England and the world.

Chelsea arrive after Liam Rosenior was dismissed due to poor results, and the Blues will have Calum McFarlane as their interim head coach until the end of the season. The London side had been going through a bad stretch. In the Premier League, they have struggled in the race to qualify for the next Champions League, and the FA Cup is the only tournament they could win, at least to mask what has been a disappointing period.

Leeds are meeting their objective of avoiding relegation, and, with a more favorable outlook, they can focus on the FA Cup, where they will look to take advantage of their opponent’s poor form to reach a potential final and dream of the title.

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What happens if Chelsea win vs Leeds?

As this is an FA Cup semifinal, the match is decided in a single game. If Chelsea win against Leeds, they will advance to the final against Manchester City, who won the match 2-1 against Southampton.

Pedro Neto of Chelsea

The champion of the tournament will be decided next Saturday, May 16, at Wembley Stadium. The last time they faced each other was on February 10, 2026, when both clubs drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

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What happens if Chelsea and Leeds tie?

If Chelsea draw in the 90 minutes against Leeds, there will be extra time and, if needed, penalties. Since the FA Cup system is not played over two legs, but in single elimination matches.

What happens if Chelsea lose vs Leeds?

If Chelsea lose against Leeds, they are officially eliminated from the competition, with no chance of winning any title this season, making it a completely disappointing campaign after a poor run in both the Champions League and Premier League, along with all the issues involving management and performances.