Leipzig and Manchester City clash at Red Bull Arena for Matchday 6 of Group A of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Leipzig will welcome Manchester City at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Matchday 6 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 12:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group A Matchday 6 game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (Free Trial).

This will be both their second UCL and overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Manchester City are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on the one occasion so far; Leipzig are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 15, 2021, when the Citizens won convincingly 6-3 at home, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in their first Group A encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Leipzig vs Manchester City: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 6 game between Leipzig and Manchester City will be played on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Leipzig vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Leipzig vs Manchester City for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Leipzig and Manchester City on the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group А will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ in the United States. Other options: Univision NOW, Galavision, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra.