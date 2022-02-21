Leon will visit Guastatoya for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Leon and Guastatoya will face each other at the Leon Stadium in what will be the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16. Here you can find all the information you need to know about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

The series of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League began in a very good way for Leon: as visitors in Guatemala they won 2-0, reaffirming the favoritism that the odds gave them. Of course they should not be overconfident in this second leg. Likewise, it would seem that, for the Mexicans not to advance to the quarterfinals, a catastrophe would have to occur.

In the case of Guastatoya, they will try to find a true miracle when they visit Leon in Mexico. A good result at home might have allowed them to have more chances, but with 0-2 it will be very difficult. Of course the chances exist, although they are very few. The Guatemalans will do their best to close this series in the best way.

Leon vs Guastatoya: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Time: 10:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Leon, city of Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico

Leon vs Guastatoya: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Leon vs Guastatoya: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two rivals do not record previous clashes, not even for friendlies. That means that the only game between the two was the one they played last week for the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League with a 2-0 victory for Leon with goals from Omar Fernandez and Elias Hernandez.

How to watch or live stream Leon vs Guastatoya in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, February 22 at the Estadio Leon for the Second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 between Leon and Guastatoya will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

Leon vs Guastatoya: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Leon are unsurprisingly the favorite with -340 odds, while Guastatoya have +900. A tie would finish in a +425 payout.

*Odds vis DraftKings