Tigres UANL will visit Leon this Saturday, March 12, in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The locals come from having a pretty bad week. Although they won their last game corresponding to Matchday 9, in the middle of the week they had to play against the Seattle Sounders for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League and as visitors they lost 3-0, which leaves them complicated. Leon want to forget that game soon and return to be among the best fourth teams in the League in order to directly access the quarterfinals.

On the side of Tigres UANL, they could not play their game for Matchday 9, due to the acts of violence that occurred in the game between Queretaro and Atlas that caused the suspension of the rest of Matchday 9. Even so, they remain among the best 4 and of course they want to keep their place so they don't have to play Reclassification.

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Leon Stadium, Guanajuato, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals have some clear dominators, who have won almost half of the games played between them. In a total of 29 matches, Tigres UNAL won 13, while Leon did so in 7. In addition, there were 7 draws. The last game between the two was on December 5, 2021 for the semifinals of that season, with a 2-1 victory for Leon.

How to watch or live stream Leon vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, March 12 at the Leon Stadium for the Matchday 10 of Liga MX between Leon and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA.

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tigres UANL are, by little difference, the favorite with 2.30 odds, while Leon have 2.95. A tie would finish in a 3.30 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of Liga MX through BetMGM.

BetMGM Leon 2.95 Tie 3.30 Tigres UANL 2.30

*Odds via BetMGM

