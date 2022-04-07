Levante and Barcelona will clash each other at Ciudad de Valencia Stadium on Matchday 31 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Levante and Barcelona will face each other at Ciudad de Valencia Stadium on Matchday 31 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

Since the arrival of Xavi Hernández Barcelona have changed. Of 17 La Liga games, they won 12, drew four, and lost only one. The Culés are positioned second with 57 points, but they are far from Real Madrid, who are in first place with 69 points. Besides that, Barcelona are likely to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League, which was their main goal. Los Blaugranas come from defeating Sevilla 1-0 with a majestic goal scored by Pedri.

On the other hand, Levante are struggling in the tournament. With 8 games left for the Spanish league to end, the team led by Alessio Lisci is 19th in La Liga, a position that relegates them to the second division. Levante will play again after a 1-0 win over Villareal.

Levante vs Barcelona: Date

Levante and Barcelona will face each other at Ciudad de Valencia Stadium on Sunday, April 10 on Matchday 31 of 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Levante vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Levante vs Barcelona

The game to be played between Levante and Barcelona at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium on Matchday 31 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.