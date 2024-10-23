Lewandowski adds another victim in Champions League with goal vs Bayern but still trails Messi, Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski added another victim to his Champions League tally after scoring for the first time against Bayern Munich. He now trails only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of scoring against the most different opponents.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski scored against his former team, Bayern Munich, during Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. With this goal, the Polish star has added another victim in the competition, now trailing only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of scoring against the most different opponents.

Lewandowski has netted goals against 36 different teams in the Champions League, just two short of Ronaldo, who has scored against 38. Messi leads this category, having scored against 40 teams.

However, this isn’t the only stat where Lewandowski ranks behind Messi and Ronaldo. With his goal, he remains the third all-time top scorer in the competition with 97 goals. He still trails Messi, who has 129, and Ronaldo, who leads with 141.

Bayern Munich also became the first German team Lewandowski has scored against. Of his 97 Champions League goals, 17 were with Borussia Dortmund, 60 with Munich, and 11 with Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona scores his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munchen (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Lewandowski’s goal restored Barcelona’s lead after Raphinha opened the scoring in the first minute, followed by a Harry Kane equalizer in the 18th minute. In the second half, Raphinha completed a hat-trick to seal the win for the Catalan side.

Who are Lewandowski’s favorite opponents?

Lewandowski’s favorite Champions League opponents to score against include: Benfica (7 goals), Real Madrid (6), Ajax (5), Red Star Belgrade (5), Dinamo Zagreb (5), and Olympiacos (5).

Which team has Messi scored the most goals against in the Champions League?

Messi has scored the most goals against Arsenal, netting nine times in six matches. Other frequent victims include AC Milan (8 goals), Celtic (8), Manchester City (7), Bayer Leverkusen (7), and PSG (6).

Which team has Ronaldo scored the most goals against in the Champions League?

Ronaldo’s top target has been Juventus, his former club, with 10 goals. He has also scored 9 goals against Bayern Munich and Ajax, 7 against Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, and Atlético Madrid, and 6 against Olympique Lyon, APOEL, Galatasaray, and Malmo.

