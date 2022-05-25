The winner of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Playoffs will be the second champions of the 75th professional season in Mexico. Here, find out how much prize money the champion will earn.

The 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX tournament is coming to an end. Pachuca and Atlas will face each other in a two-legged matchup for the Playoffs Finals to determine the champions of this Mexican league tournament. Atlas can repeat title, while Pachuca want to clinch their 7th Liga MX championship.

Atlas from Guadalajara ended a 70-year drought in the last tournament. The team managed by Diego Cocca will try to clinch the club’s third title overall. Whereas, Pachuca will try to lift a new Liga MX trophy after 6 years.

Pachuca's most recent title came in the 2016 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. In that opportunity, Pachuca beat Monterrey in a two-legged matchup finals. In addition to the trophy and the fan’s love, the winning team will earn a large sum of money.

2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX champions: How much do the champions get?

According to reports from Goal.com, the champions of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will get an estimate of 4,200,000 Mexican pesos, which is roughly $211,786 dollars approximately. While there’s no official report on the matter, it has been cleared off that the Liga MX Champions will receive at least double the amount of what the Copa MX winner earns.

According to the same report from Goal.com, the Copa MX champion takes home around 2,100,000 Mexican pesos, which is approximately $60,510 dollars. Its important to note, the amount of money that the Copa MX winners receive is less than the winner of the domestic league but more than the Copa de Campeones winner.

In addition, if Pachuca win the trophy, Los Tuzos will play for the Copa de Campeones trophy also. This is another tournament that guarantees a prize money, often played in US soil. However, if Atlas win the 2022 Torneo Clausura, they will be credited for the Copa de Campeones trophy and prize.