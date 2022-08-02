Once archrivals, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi have been on the same side since joining PSG in the summer of 2021. Ahead of their second season together, the Spanish center-back was full of praise for the Argentine star.

Life can be unpredictable sometimes. And so can soccer. If not, look at Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. For years, they were on opposite sides, playing for lifelong rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

In addition to facing each other in the Spanish Clasico at least twice a year, Ramos and Messi had a duel of their own as the Spanish defender had to keep an eye on the Argentine winger whenever Barca were in control of the ball. However, life now finds them in the same side, as both joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

Fans have not seem them together too often until this preseason, though, as Ramos barely played last year. Far from having any hard feelings from their old rivalry, they seem to have a lot of respect for each other. If not, just ask Ramos.

Sergio Ramos says it's a 'privilege' to play with Lionel Messi

“Having Messi as a teammate is privilege for me," Ramos told ESPN following PSG's win over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions. "I don’t need to praise him, he praises himself with the game he’s playing. Everyone knows who he is. Hopefully he will continue like this.”

Having overcome the calf injury that kept him on the sidelines for much of the 2021-22 season, Ramos is expected to feature for PSG more regularly this term. Therefore, we may see him sharing the field with Messi every week.

Their rivalry in Spain is part of the past now, Messi and Ramos seem to get along. Both know they can be part of something big together, which in this case would be to take PSG to new heights.

Neither of them began their tenure in France the way they wanted, but they have another season ahead of them to turn things around. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar by their side, Ramos and Messi aim to write history together.