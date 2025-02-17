As you may know, NBA players don’t have lifelong careers. Age is a key factor in deciding when to retire, and while some, like LeBron James, can compete at a high level well into their 40s, others step away from the game much earlier. Though he hasn’t revealed how long he intends to keep playing, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on his future, prompting a reaction from Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Years ago, Durant and Green were teammates on the Warriors, where they won back-to-back NBA championships. Their success on the court fostered a strong bond, playing a crucial role in the team’s dominance during that era.

Ahead of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and its revamped format, Green appeared on TNT Sports to discuss various topics, including the possibility of becoming a head coach after retirement. When asked about Green’s potential in that role, Durant had a clear stance.

“I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach. I think he’d be a better head coach than a TV analyst. He just loves being on the floor, he loves teaching, and he thrives on the competitive nature of the game. But if he chooses TV, I think he’d be itching to get back on the court,” Durant said.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors high fives head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Green’s thoughts on coaching and the All-Star format

Green has long been preparing for life in front of the camera. Through his live podcast, he has shared candid opinions on the state of the NBA, insights into specific players, and his perspective on the current season. His outspoken nature has made him a sought-after guest on various TV platforms, where his often controversial takes continue to spark debate.

While discussing his plans for life after retirement, Green addressed speculation about the Warriors potentially offering him a head coaching role once Steve Kerr’s tenure ends. The four-time NBA champion made his stance clear. “I’ve already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I’m done… I think I could be a good coach. But I don’t want to be,” Green said.

Green also weighed in on the NBA’s new All-Star Game format, voicing his displeasure with the recent changes. “You work all year to be an All-Star. And you get to play up to 40, and then you’re done… Come on, what are we doing? This is ridiculous,” Green said, criticizing the updated structure.

Durant on his relationship with Warriors fans

During his three-year stint with the Golden State Warriors, Durant played a pivotal role in the franchise’s dominance. Alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Suns star helped lead the team to two NBA championships, solidifying his legacy in the Bay Area.

Despite his controversial departure in 2019, Durant remains confident that Warriors fans appreciate his contributions. “I never thought for a second I didn’t get any love out here… All around the country, all around the world, there are Warriors fans, and they always show me love,” Durant told reporters when asked about the reception he still receives in the Bay Area.