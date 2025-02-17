Super Bowl champion with Eagles makes something clear about Kellen Moore following his move to Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ championship in the latest Super Bowl sparked a series of subsequent moves, some perhaps even predictable. Kellen Moore transitioned from being Nick Sirianni’s offensive coordinator to becoming the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Regarding this situation, one of his former players shared his thoughts on Moore’s departure to the NFC South.

Veteran offensive tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion, Lane Johnson, made it clear that Moore has everything it takes to lead a locker room, and why not, achieve great things with the Saints in the upcoming season.

“What matters to me is whenever he gets on the board and talks to us and you really see what type of genius he is,” Johnson said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “So those actions speak louder than words, but he’s able to command a room and he’s a fun personality. . . . There’s a lot of depth to him and he lets, I guess, few people see it, but he takes up a room when he gets under there and is able to be a genius. So that’s how I see it.”

Kellen Moore has been a key architect in the Eagles’ latest championship, so his departure, while a significant step forward in his career, represents a major loss for Nick Sirianni heading into the upcoming season and the goal of securing another title.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions during the team’s Tuesday media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on February 4, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

Saquon Barkley’s warning for the rest of the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning champions, yes. But they aren’t satisfied with that and aim for more, or at least that’s what Saquon Barkley, one of Nick Sirianni’s star players last season, made clear.

In recent comments to the press, the former New York Giants player and reigning Offensive Player of the Year expressed his desire to continue on this winning path and, why not, secure his second consecutive title.

“Two nights ago, I had trouble sleeping because I’m thinking about how I can attack the offseason,” Barkley said. “Because you kind of get greedy’s not the word, but addicted to it. You want to find a way how you can hold that Lombardi [Trophy] up again and do it all over again.”

Sirianni could lose another staff member

Kellen Moore’s departure to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints may not be the only exit from the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff. According to recent reports, Moore wants to poach an Eagles coach from Nick Sirianni following the Super Bowl win.

According to information provided by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Moore will offer the Saints’ offensive coordinator position to Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, who is reportedly set to be interviewed early this week.