Lille and PSG will face each other this Sunday, February 6 at 2:45 PM (ET) in a game valid for Matchday 23 of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Ligue 1 game. In the US, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

Paris Saint-Germain had a forgettable week. Despite being dominant in French soccer, and having a team made up of several of the best players in the world, they could not beat Nice for the round of 16 of the French Cup, and after drawing 0-0, they were eliminated for “Les Aiglons” on penalties. The Parisians want to forget that as soon as possible, and concentrate on the league.

On the Lille side, at the moment they are in mid-standing positions. However, with 32 points they are only 3 behind Lyon, the last team that would be qualifying for an international competition. Far from the fight for the title in Ligue 1, entering in Cups qualifying zone could be a good goal for “The Mastiffs”.

Lille vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France

Live Stream: FuboTV

Lille vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Lille vs PSG: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals have faced 96 times with a small dominance in the statistics of Paris Saint-Germain who won 39 games, while Lille did it in 32. In addition, there were 25 draws. The last confrontation between both was on October 29, 2021 for the Ligue 1 with a 2-1 victory for the Parisians.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Lille vs PSG in the US

The game between Lille whose goal is to reach the qualification zone for International Competitions, and Paris Saint-Germain who seek to continue leading Ligue 1 will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.

Lille vs PSG: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the PSG are unsurprisingly the favorites with -120 odds, while Lille have +300. A tie would finish in a +300 payout.

DraftKings Paris Saint-Germain -120 Tie +300 Lille +300

*Odds via DraftKings