UEFA Champions League

Lille vs Real Madrid: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Lille will face Real Madrid in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Lille and Real Madrid will face each other in Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage. Fans won’t want to miss this thrilling clash between two European powerhouses, and they can catch all the action live on TV or via online streaming services. Check your country’s broadcast options to find the best way to tune in and watch this match.

Real Madrid, kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought win against a determined Stuttgart side. Despite being tested by the German club, Los Blancos managed to secure a solid victory in their tournament opener, showcasing their resilience. Now, they set their sights on continuing their winning form as they face Lille in their second group stage match.

On the other side, Lille are still searching for their first points after a disappointing start, having fallen to Sporting CP in their opening game. While they are aware of the tough challenge posed by Real Madrid, Lille will aim to turn things around and put up a strong fight to earn a much-needed result in this crucial matchup.

Lille vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 3)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 3)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 3)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 3)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 3)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Mitchel Bakker of Lille

Mitchel Bakker of Lille – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Lille vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, FOX Sports 3 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HDCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: Free, myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ FranceGermany: DAZN Germany, tabiiIndia: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HDIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, tabiiInternational: Sport 24Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 5Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, TV8, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport CalcioMalaysia: tabiiMexico: Hot TV, tabiiNetherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 5Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLigaPortugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 1 PortugalSouth Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLigaSpain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions LeagueUnited Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 5USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

