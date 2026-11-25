Atletico Madrid host Viking on November 25, 2026 in the UEFA Champions League, with both sides looking to build on contrasting form heading into the matchday. The gap in continental pedigree between the two clubs adds an extra layer of interest to how Diego Simeone and Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim set up their teams, and these predicted lineups show two very different approaches to the occasion.

Simeone lines Atletico Madrid up in a 4-4-2, with Jan Oblak behind a back line of Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko and Alex Grimaldo. Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios anchor the midfield, with Giuliano Simeone and Álex Baena providing width, while Julián Alvarez and Lee Kang-in pair up front. The team are missing Cristian Romero, Alejandro Grimaldo and Ademola Lookman, all out, which thins out their options at the back and in attack and puts more responsibility on the players selected in those areas.

Atletico Madrid’s predicted lineup (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo; Giuliano Simeone, Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena; Julián Alvarez, Lee Kang-in.

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Aarsheim sets Viking up in a 4-3-3, with Arild Ostbo in goal protected by Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, Henrik Falchener and Vetle Auklend. Joe Bell, Tobias Moi and Kristoffer Askildsen make up the midfield trio, feeding Peter Christiansen, Erik Botheim and Zlatko Tripić in an attacking front three. Viking have no listed absences, so Aarsheim can select from a full squad as they look to replicate the attacking output they showed against Sabah FK and Bayern earlier in the season.

Viking’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Arild Ostbo; Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, Henrik Falchener, Vetle Auklend; Joe Bell, Tobias Moi, Kristoffer Askildsen; Peter Christiansen, Erik Botheim, Zlatko Tripić.

How does Atletico Madrid arrive for the game vs Viking?

Atletico Madrid come into this one off a 0-2 loss to Bayern on November 3, which followed a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on October 20 and a 2-0 win over Man U on October 13. That stretch shows a team capable of beating mid-table opposition but still vulnerable against the top sides in Europe. A win here would help Atletico Madrid steady themselves after back-to-back winless results heading into this stretch of the campaign.

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How does Viking arrive for the game vs Atletico Madrid?

Viking arrive having won 4-1 against Sabah FK on November 4, a bounce-back result after losing 1-3 to Aston Villa on October 21 and drawing 3-3 with Bayern on October 13. Those three games suggest a team that can trade goals with anyone but still has defensive questions to answer against stronger opposition. A positive result in Madrid would be a significant marker for where Viking stand against one of the tournament’s bigger names.