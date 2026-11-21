Nice face PSG today at Allianz Rivera in the 2026-27 Ligue 1. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Nice host PSG on November 21, 2026 in a 2026-27 Ligue 1 clash that pits one of the league’s form sides against the reigning standard-setters, and both predicted lineups suggest a game with few defensive compromises.

Pantaloni sets Nice up in a 3-4-2-1, with Yéhvann Diouf behind a back three of Alidu Seidu, Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Xavier Mandza. Jonathan Clauss and Niels Nkounkou provide width as wing-backs, with Djibril Coulibaly and Hicham Boudaoui controlling the midfield. Sofiane Diop and Mohamed Amoura sit just behind Elye Wahi, giving Nice three players capable of combining close to goal. There are no absences listed, so Pantaloni has his full squad to choose from against the league leaders. Nice’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Yéhvann Diouf; Alidu Seidu, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Xavier Mandza; Sofiane Diop, Jonathan Clauss, Djibril Coulibaly, Hicham Boudaoui, Mohamed Amoura, Niels Nkounkou; Elye Wahi.

Luis Enrique lines PSG up in a 4-3-3, with Matvey Safonov in goal behind a back four of Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández. João Neves, Vítor Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz form the midfield trio tasked with controlling possession against a Nice side that will look to press high. Désiré Doué, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts make up the attacking line, offering pace and movement across the front three. With no absences reported, PSG travel to Nice at full strength. PSG’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernández; João Neves, Vítor Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Désiré Doué, Ferran Torres, Mika Godts.

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How does Nice arrive for the game vs PSG?

Nice come into this match unbeaten in their last three outings, having beaten Angers 2-0 on November 8 after a 5-2 rout of Rennes on October 30 and a 2-1 win over Brest on October 23. The goals have flowed freely under Olivier Pantaloni, with nine scored across those three games. A fourth straight win would keep Nice firmly in the conversation near the top of the table.

How does PSG arrive for the game vs Nice?

PSG arrive having won their last three as well, edging Troyes 1-0 on November 7 after thrashing Le Havre 5-1 on October 30 and beating Lyon 2-0 on October 26. Luis Enrique’s side have shown they can win comfortably and grind out narrow results in the same stretch. Another victory in Nice would extend their winning run and reinforce their position at the top of Ligue 1.