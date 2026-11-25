PSG face Roma today at Parc des Princes in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

PSG host Roma on November 25, 2026 in the UEFA Champions League, a meeting between a team riding a scoring surge and an Italian side looking to steady itself in Europe. Both clubs arrive with contrasting momentum, which makes the predicted lineups for this one worth examining closely before kickoff.

Luis Enrique sets PSG up in a 4-3-3 with no absences to work around, giving him his strongest available group. Safonov starts in goal behind a back four of Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho and Nuno Mendes, with Hakimi’s overlapping runs offering width on the right. The midfield trio of João Neves, Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz is built for control and progression through the center, while Akliouche, Dembélé and Mayulu form a front line with pace and movement to stretch Roma’s back three.

PSG’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vítor Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembélé, Senny Mayulu.

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Gian Piero Gasperini goes with his usual 3-4-2-1, though he is without Lorenzo Pellegrini, Devyne Rensch and Muhammed Bah. Svilar starts behind a back three of Mancini, Ndicka and Hermoso, a group tasked with containing PSG’s attacking spread. Molina and Mora provide the width as wing-backs, Koné and Cristante anchor the midfield, and Soulé and Wesley França support Malen in a front three built to hit PSG on the counter.

Roma’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Mile Svilar; Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, Mario Hermoso; Rodrigo Mora, Nahuel Molina, Manu Koné, Bryan Cristante, Matías Soulé, Wesley França; Donyell Malen.

How does PSG arrive for the game vs Roma?

PSG won 6-0 against Villarreal on November 3 and followed a 4-2 win over Barcelona on October 20 with a 4-2 win over Man City on October 14. That stretch of three straight wins, each with at least four goals scored, shows a team scoring freely against strong opposition. A victory here would extend that run and reinforce PSG’s status as one of the tournament’s most in-form sides.

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How does Roma arrive for the game vs PSG?

Roma suffered a 2-3 loss to Man U on November 3, a result that followed a 4-0 win over Slovan on October 20 and a 3-4 loss to Real Madrid on October 14. The mix of a big win sandwiched between two defeats points to a side still searching for consistency. A positive result in Paris would go a long way toward settling that form heading into the rest of the group phase.