Sabah FK face Barcelona today at Baku Olympic Stadium in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Sabah FK host Barcelona on November 25, 2026 in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, a fixture that pits a club chasing its first points of note against one of the tournament’s heavyweights. The gap in pedigree is obvious, but these predicted lineups show both coaches sticking to a 4-2-3-1 setup, which should make for an interesting tactical contrast even if the talent levels differ sharply.

Valdas Dambrauskas sets up Sabah FK in a 4-2-3-1, with Stas Pokatilov in goal behind a back four of Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rahman Dashdamirov and Tymoteusz Puchacz. Umarali Rakhmonaliev and Du Queiroz anchor the midfield, screening for an attacking trio of Ivan Lepinjica, Christian Nwachukwu and Orphé Mbina behind lone striker Joy-Lance Mickels. Aden McCarthy is out, but the rest of the predicted XI suggests Dambrauskas wants a compact shape that can absorb pressure and look to hit Barcelona on the counter.

Sabah FK’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Stas Pokatilov; Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rahman Dashdamirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Du Queiroz, Ivan Lepinjica; Christian Nwachukwu, Orphé Mbina, Joy-Lance Mickels.

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Hansi Flick also goes with a 4-2-3-1, with Joan García behind a defense of Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo. Pedri and Fermín López pair up in central midfield alongside Marc Bernal, giving Barcelona control in possession, while Karim Adeyemi and Raphinha flank Anthony Gordon in support of the attack. Barcelona are missing Rodri, Xavi Espart, Roony Bardghji, Juan Hernández and Jordi Pesquer, a notable list of absences, but the squad depth on display still points to a team built to dominate the ball against lower-ranked opposition.

Barcelona’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Joan García; Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo; Pedri, Fermín López, Marc Bernal; Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

How does Sabah FK arrive for the game vs Barcelona?

Sabah FK come into this match on a rough run. They lost 1-4 to Viking on November 4, following a 1-2 defeat to Dortmund on October 20, though they did beat Slavia Praha 2-0 on October 13. A result against Barcelona would be a major lift for a team that has struggled to find consistency in this European campaign.

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How does Barcelona arrive for the game vs Sabah FK?

Barcelona arrive in much better form. They beat Aston Villa 3-0 on November 3 and thrashed Galatasaray 4-1 on October 13, sandwiching a 2-4 loss to PSG on October 20 in between. A win in Baku would keep Barcelona firmly on track in the race for a top spot in the competition.