Lionel Messi and several World Cup and Copa America champions were absent from Paulo Dybala's wedding celebration over the weekend.

In the midst of preseason with AS Roma, Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala, after six years of dating, celebrated his marriage to Oriana Sabatini with a grand event in Buenos Aires. Notably, Lionel Messi and other members of the Argentine National Team were not in attendance.

The wedding guest list included many celebrities and sports figures, highlighting several players from the Argentine National Soccer Team who shared the World Cup-winning squad with Dybala in Qatar 2022.

Among the attendees were Copa America champions like Angel Di Maria, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Giovanni Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, and Cristian Romero, all accompanied by their respective partners.

However, there were several notable absences. The most significant was team captain Lionel Messi, who remained in the United States to recover from an ankle injury sustained in the Copa America final against Colombia.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lies on the grass with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Other players missing from Dybala and Sabatini’s celebration included Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi, and Geronimo Rulli, who are committed to the Argentine U-23 team for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

