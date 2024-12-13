NHL News: Brad Marchand breaks silence with a warning to the Bruins after tough loss to Seattle

Brad Marchand scored the only goal for the Boston Bruins in their tough 5-1 defeat to the Seattle Kraken on the road. It marked the team’s second loss of the month, following a strong start with four consecutive victories in early December. After the game, the Bruins’ captain had a warning for his teammates as they look ahead to their upcoming matchups.

Marchand made it clear that the team needs to tighten up its play and stop allowing so many goals. “We can’t be giving up five and six goals a game, that’s not the type of team we are,” he stated, highlighting a serious issue in their defensive game.

While acknowledging that the Bruins had their chances throughout the game, Marchand was not satisfied with their offensive execution. When asked about the quality and quantity of shots, he said, “We had some good looks. I think we can still continue to be better. We definitely passed up some shots and forced some plays in the middle.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This defeat marks the Bruins’ second in December, the first being an 8-1 blowout loss to Winnipeg, also on the road. Boston won’t return home until December 21, when they face Buffalo. Before that, they still have three more road games following their loss to Seattle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Sacco Acknowledges Missed Opportunities

Interim coach Joe Sacco echoed Marchand’s sentiments, emphasizing that the team had its fair share of opportunities but failed to capitalize. “I give our guys credit, we played hard tonight, and we just didn’t capitalize on our chances when we had them,” Sacco said. The team’s inability to convert on key opportunities contributed to the frustrating outcome.

Advertisement

Upcoming Road Trip for the Bruins

Before returning home for a December 21 matchup with Buffalo, the Bruins have a tough road schedule ahead. They’ll face Vancouver on December 14, Calgary three days later, and Edmonton on December 19. Currently, Boston sits third in the Atlantic Division with an overall record of 15-13-3.