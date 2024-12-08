MLB News: Juan Soto agrees to massive 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets

Juan Soto’s dream of signing a record-breaking contract has finally come true, this time with the New York Mets. The star outfielder inked a 15-year, $765 million deal, cementing his place in the Mets’ roster alongside teammates like Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos. Notably, Soto’s contract is now the largest in the team’s history.

While the Yankees made a strong push to re-sign Soto, their efforts fell short amidst the whirlwind of offers. Soto, who was a key player for the Bombers during their 2024 World Series run that ended in defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ultimately chose to take his talents to Queens. Despite missing out, the Yankees now have financial flexibility to pursue other top-tier players.

Juan Soto spent the 2024 season with the Yankees, earning a then-career-high salary of $31 million. That figure will now be dwarfed by his historic contract with the New York Mets, where he’s set to earn approximately $20 million more per year. Soto’s new 15-year, $765 million deal is not only the largest in MLB history but also surpasses any contract in professional sports worldwide.

Before Soto’s arrival, the Mets’ highest-paid player was Francisco Lindor, earning $34 million annually, followed by Starling Marte, who is set to hit free agency in 2026. Only three Mets players were earning over $20 million per season before this monumental signing.

What Is Juan Soto’s New Salary?

Under the terms of his $765 million contract, Soto will earn an average annual salary of $51 million. This marks the first long-term deal of his career and only the second time he will make more than $20 million per season.

Is Juan Soto’s Contract the Biggest in MLB?

While Soto’s contract sets the benchmark at $765 million, his annual salary of $51 million falls short of the league’s highest. Shohei Ohtani currently holds that title with a $70 million annual salary under his 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Developing story…