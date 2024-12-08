Trending topics:
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s trading card smashes previous WNBA price records

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark keeps shattering records, in and out of the basketball court. This time, her trade card has become the second most expensive for a female athlete ever.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
© IMAGO/Press PhotoIndiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark

By Natalia Lobo

A Caitlin Clark rookie card has made history, selling for $234,850 at auction through Goldin. This sale sets a new record for the most expensive women’s basketball card ever and ranks as the second-highest-selling card for a female athlete. The only higher sale was a 2003 Netpro Serena Williams autograph card, which fetched $266,400 two years ago.  

The card, a 1/1 2024 Panini Select Signatures Gold Vinyl issue, features Clark’s autograph and holds a PSA Gem Mint 10 grade, alongside a perfect PSA 10 for the signature. Its pristine condition attracted 42 bids during the auction.  

Clark’s previous record was set in October when a Panini Instant Rookie of the Year 1/1 Blue Viper Autograph sold for $97,212. At the time, Cllct reported that her cards were outselling all other athletes’ Panini Instant cards, regardless of gender.  

This could be just the start for Clark’s trading cards. Earlier this year, she signed an exclusive partnership with Panini America, which includes a personalized set showcasing key moments from her basketball career.  

Clark recently also became the top earner at the WNBA

In other news, Clark has entered the ranks of the world’s highest-paid female athletes. According to Sportico’s annual list, Clark is the only basketball player featured, with tennis star Coco Gauff leading the pack.

Clark’s total earnings for the year are estimated at $11.1 million, putting her just behind Simone Biles, who earned the same amount and holds the No. 9 spot. Gauff, who tops the list for the second year in a row, brought in $30.4 million. 

She became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer during her tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes and has carried that success into the WNBA. The Fever guard was named the 2024 Rookie of the Year, breaking multiple records, including the most points scored by a rookie. 

