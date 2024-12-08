WNBA News: Clark reacts to former teammate Kate Martin’s career milestone

The Golden Valkyries began shaping their roster during the Expansion Draft, with one of their most intriguing selections being Kate Martin, a former Iowa teammate of Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever star wasted no time congratulating her friend, who was picked up by the Las Vegas Aces.

“Let’s go Kater!!!!” Clark wrote on her Instagram story, celebrating the news. Clark and Martin had previously led Iowa to back-to-back national championship game appearances in their final two collegiate seasons. This season, Martin was carving out her place with the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

As a rookie with the Aces, Martin appeared in 34 regular-season games, starting twice. She averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 35.5% from three-point range and an impressive 91.7% from the free-throw line.

Martin scored in double figures twice, posting 12 points in a game against Clark and the Fever and a career-high 13 points against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson, the 2024 WNBA MVP, also celebrated Martin’s achievement: “My baby, so happy for you, you are a gem,” Wilson wrote on her Instagram story. “Now we gotta give you and [coach Natalie Nakase] 50.”

Kate Martin emerges as a Draft winner

While fan opinions on Martin’s trade are divided, USA TODAY’s Meghan L. Hall identified her as one of the biggest winners of the Expansion Draft. “Martin went from not knowing if she would be drafted to being selected by the two-time champion Las Vegas Aces and mentored by A’ja Wilson. Now she gets to join Golden State with Natalie Nakase, her former coach in Las Vegas,” Hall wrote.

“You can’t make this kind of stuff up. This is totally awesome and one heck of a story for Martin. She should thrive under the Valkyries because she has room to grow with less pressure, and she can continue to learn from Nakase and the team’s veteran leadership,” Hall added.

During the ESPN broadcast, Martin shared her excitement: “This league is all about opportunity, and you just need one shot, right? I’m very thankful for the Aces and everything I got to learn there, but I’m really excited for this new beginning and to build something from the ground up with the Valkyries.”