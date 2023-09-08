It was once again the Lionel Messi show in Buenos Aires as Argentina defeated Ecuador 1-0 in the first match of South American World Cup Qualifying. The match was intense, with Argentina being the better side overall but not being able to crack the Ecuadorian defense or force Ecuador’s goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez.

Late in the second half a tired but always present Messi took a freekick that sent the near 85,000 fans at the Estadio Mas Monumental into a frenzy and earned the three-time World Cup champs their first three points in qualifying. Ecuador began the competition with -3 points due to the improper inclusion of Byron Castillo for 8 games during 2022 qualifying, the player was in fact born in Colombia not Ecuador. La Tri showed well but will have to pull it together as they return home to face Uruguay on Tuesday.



At the end of the match Lionel Messi and Argentine born Hernán Galíndez exchanged kits, but this exchange was somewhat special for both as Messi and Galíndez have known each other since their youth.



Story of Lionel Messi and Hernán Galíndez



Both Messi and Galíndez were born in Rosario, Argentina, Messi played for Newell’s Old Boys youth sides while Galíndez began his youth career with Rosario Central, Newell’s arch-rivals.



Not only that but Galíndez was a neighbor of Lionel Messi and they played against each other as early as when Messi was 5 years old. Galíndez played his Baby Soccer with Estrella Júniors de Rosario, and when he played against a five-year-old Messi, he remembered the future world star scored a goal against him.



For Messi it was his second goalkeeper kit exchange as LAFC starting netminder John McCarthy got Messi’s jersey after Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over LAFC.



Argentina and Messi go to La Paz, Bolivia for their second match of qualifying on September 12th.