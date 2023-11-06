Lionel Messi has given a lot to talk about in the US since he joined Inter Miami. One of the most intriguing questions upon his arrival was where he would live. After a few weeks, the world got to know the incredible mansion he bought. According to American streamer Adin Ross, he was interested in the same property as the Argentine star.

During a recent stream, the 23-year-old revealed how it happened. Ross, who made a name for himself by live streaming while playing video games, said he really wanted to buy a house in Miami.

When he found the mansion that looked perfect for him, he remembers being “outbid by a very, very famous professional athlete, who’s very rich.” Ross kept it mysterious at first, taking his time to reveal who the athlete in question was.

Ross, who is under contract with Kick, said it had nothing to do with him “being broke,” but that it was simply too late when he found the house. “I saw the house, but they were already in talks, and that was that.“

Then he finally revealed he was talking about Messi. “The professional athlete is Messi. Messi’s parents, I believe it was. I think it was his grandparents, or I don’t know who [expletive] it was. Messi, they wanted a crib for their grandchildren to come over and [expletive] whenever they were playing games- I don’t even know, and they got it.”

Details of Lionel Messi’s mansion in South Florida

Ross mentioned some details about the mansion, saying that it has a movie theatre among other “cool stuff.” According to Joe Pompliano, Messi purchased a $10.75 million waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale.

Apart from being 15 minutes from Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium, the property in the Bay Colony neighborhood is reportedly equipped with 10 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, two docks and a pool. Only 170 feet from the waterfront, it has a powder room, and was originally built in 1988.

How long will Messi play in Miami?

Lionel Messi signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Inter Miami, keeping him tied to the Herons through the 2025 MLS season. At 36, the Argentine superstar seems to be enjoying life in the US. So there’s no reason to believe he will move anytime soon.

However, Leo also admitted he would love to return to Barcelona one day, even if it’s not as a player. “We will return to live in Barcelona. It’s our home, where our friends are, be it for my wife and children or even for me,” he said after winning the 2023 Ballon d’Or.