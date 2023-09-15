The reaction of Lionel Messi's richest new neighbor after his arrival to Bay Colony

Though he didn’t play for Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia, Lionel Messi traveled with the national team to La Paz. After that match in which he supported the group, the legend took a direct flight to the US from South America to rejoin Inter Miami as soon as possible.

Messi is facing an intense series of matches in the next two weeks, including the long-awaited U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo at home. It could be the second trophy with his new club after the victory at the 2023 Leagues Cup.

One of the big changes for Lionel Messi after his return to Miami is that he will no longer be living with Antonela Roccuzzo his family in a hotel. Rather than that, the star will move to a luxurious mansion he acquired for $10.75 million, according to Forbes, in the famous Bay Colony neighborhood.

Lionel Messi’s new neighbor reaction after arrival to Bay Colony

The news about Lionel Messi didn’t go unnoticed by the bay residents either. In fact, the wealthiest neighbor in the area reacted on social media to his imminent arrival. “It’s officially public. Let the madness begin!”

The billionaire is Patrick Bet-David, who owns the most expensive mansion in Bay Colony, valued at over $20 million, nearly the double amount of what Messi paid for his new luxury residence.

Bet-David is Iranian and is 44-years old. He was born in Tehran and escaped during the war, eventually founding his own financial company in the United States, through which he acquired tens of millions of dollars.

He became the founder of Valuetainment, the leading YouTube channel for entrepreneurs, which also turned him into a genuine influencer.

How is the new mansion of Lionel Messi in Miami?

The mansion that Lionel Messi acquired to live with his family in Bay Colony features a spectacular pool in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami, as well as private access to the city’s canal.

It has 600 square meters of land, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a garage with space for three cars, among many other luxurious details.