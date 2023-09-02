Lionel Messi has made Inter Miami a contender. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup, qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup and reached the U.S. Open Cup final.

The league took notice as Messi’s new adventure in the United States is a threat to other teams thanks to the arrival of other extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Now, in what might be a preview of a big rivalry in years to come, LAFC will face Inter Miami. It’s Carlos Vela against Lionel Messi and Los Angeles’ coach, Steve Cherundolo, spoke about a big challenge in his career.

LAFC vs Inter Miami: Steve Cherundolo talks about Lionel Messi

Steve Cherundolo had to answer the same question every coach in the MLS is facing right now. The possible formula of success to finally stop Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

“Yeah. A lot of buzz around Messi and the newfound Miami strength and results, but for us it’s another home game that we want to win. I think it’s a mistake to focus on one player. He’s not the only one scoring and making a difference.”

In a very different approach from other coaches, for example Gary Smith of Nashville SC, Cherudolo won’t try to defend at all times around Messi. Even before the game, LAFC’s leader has given up on that task.

“Obviously, because of his ability and the way he plays, it’s an illusion to try to think you’re gonna stop him for 90 minutes. He’s going to have a chance or two. That’s just the way this game works and the way he’s been able to do it throughout his career against every team. I you try and focus on that, then you’re gonna miss an opportunity to actually beat Miami. That’s where our focus is.”

Steve Cherundolo also laughed when a reporter asked if his players will be intimidated by Lionel Messi on the field. “I don’t think we have to worry about being starstruck. These are professional athletes we’re talking about.”