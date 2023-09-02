Lionel Messi is producing a revolution with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the U.S Open Cup final. The star from Argentina has scored ten goals in a month. Just incredible.

Of course, the biggest challenge for Messi right now is to produce a miracle and qualify for the playoffs. He’ll need all possible help from extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Now, in one of the most expected games of the year, LAFC will face Inter Miami. Before the match, Carlos Vela had a very controversial take about Lionel Messi and his arrival to the US.

Lionel Messi is not an extra motivation for Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela talked about the long-awaited game between Inter Miami and LAFC. However, according to the Mexican star, there’s no extra motivation in facing a legend such as Lionel Messi.

“No (there’s no extra motivation). The true motivation for me is just being able to play, being healthy and available for my team. That’s my motivation. Demonstrate each game that I’m a good player. To make fans enjoy. That’s my motivation. It doesn’t matter who I’m playing against. I don’t care the rival. I don’t have a special memory with Messi.”

Vela thinks all the hype around the match is just an invention by the media. He was visibly upset when more questions came about Lionel Messi. “I think this is more a narrative of yours (the media). You just want to lift things. We are going to play against a rival as we usually do each weekend.”

That’s why, as Giorgio Chiellini also said, it’s just another game for LAFC. “We’re gonna try to win and it doesn’t matter who is in front. What is created around a game is sometimes more than what really happens inside a team. We’re just focused in our work.”

Nevertheless, Carlos Vela indeed praised Lionel Messi. “To be the best player in the world, you have to do a lot of good things. It’s difficult to describe what is his best strength. Unique player. Unique things. Everybody is enjoying to have him here.”

When asked if he was surprised by Messi’s impact on Inter Miami, Vela admitted he’s not at all. “I would be shocked if he plays badly. It doesn’t matter in which part of the world he is. When you’re the best player, anywhere you’re at, you’re gonna be ok. For him to play well and Inter Miami improving, that’s normal.”