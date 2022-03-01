Even though he usually keeps a low profile and doesn't get into trouble with anyone publicly, a journalist revealed that Lionel Messi blocked him from all his social media accounts for a particular reason.

Lionel Messi is one of the most beloved and admired players on the planet but not only because of his talent. The Argentine star also has millions of fans for his way of being, as Leo is incredibly modest for a superstar.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger is admired, among other things, for keeping a low profile and not letting the fame go to his head. He shows himself as a quiet man, who likes to spend time with his family, and is respected both by teammates and rivals.

That's why Jota Jordi, a journalist from Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, surprised many people when he said that Messi has blocked him from all his social media accounts.

Jota Jordi says Lionel Messi blocked him for this reason

"Leo has blocked me everywhere. Instagram, Twitter... WhatsApp group," Jota Jordi revealed in an appearance in "The Wild Project" podcast with famous YouTuber Jordi Wild. And the reason behind it was quite shocking for the journalist.

"It was after a game Barca lost to Bayern, when Messi had already left. In El Chiringuito, Jorge D'Alessandro said something like without Messi Barca will not win. I was offended and said: 'In the last 10 years with Messi we have won two Champions. Having Messi doesn't guarantee you'll win 10 Champions.'"

Messi, however, doesn't have a Twitter account, so he couldn't have blocked him there - unless it was one of the official, verified accounts related to him. Jota Jordi added that he admires Messi and he never pretended to attack him, he was just making a comment about Barcelona and their Champions League trophies in recent years. Either way, it seems that it didn't sit well with Leo.