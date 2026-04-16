Lionel Messi buys Spanish club UE Cornella months after Cristiano Ronaldo joins Almeria ownership

Despite being away from European soccer, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain deeply connected to the Spanish game. Most recently, the Argentine icon purchased UE Cornella, a Catalonia-based club in the third division, just months after his Portuguese rival joined the ownership ranks at Almeria.

“The Argentine footballer and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Leo Messi, has formalized the acquisition of UE Cornella, becoming the new owner of the Baix Llobregat club. With this operation, Messi reinforces his close relationship with Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sports and local talent in Catalonia,” UE Cornella announced in an official statement.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s Almeria are currently battling for promotion in the second division—sitting third with 61 points—Messi’s new side finds itself in a similar position one tier below. UE Cornella currently occupy third place with 55 points in Group 5 of the third division with only a few matches remaining in the season.

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UE Cornella: A hub for top talent

Though not a global household name, UE Cornella are renowned for their exceptional youth academy, which has produced several high-profile players. The club takes pride in having developed stars such as Arsenal and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, former Spanish international Jordi Alba, current Barcelona defender Gerard Martin, and Real Betis captain Aitor Ruibal, all of whom spent formative years in the club’s ranks.

David Raya of Arsenal. (Getty Images)

Not Messi’s first foray into club ownership

UE Cornella is not the first club in Messi’s portfolio. In May 2025, Luis Suarez announced that the Argentine had joined as a co-owner of Deportivo LSM in Uruguay, a club Suarez himself founded in 2018. The team debuted in the Uruguayan fourth tier but quickly earned promotion to the third division after winning the championship in its inaugural season.

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The key difference with UE Cornella is that Messi serves as the sole owner of the Spanish club, whereas at Deportivo LSM, he shares ownership with his Inter Miami teammate.

Looking ahead, The Athletic has reported that Messi’s current Inter Miami contract includes an option to receive an ownership stake in the organization, which could be activated once he retires. This could result in the Argentine being involved in the boardrooms of three different clubs once his playing career concludes.