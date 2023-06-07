Lionel Messi has shocked the world with his official announcement to play for Inter Miami. “I’ve made the decision to go to Miami. It’s not closed a hundred per cent. There are some details still to be arranged, but we decided to continue our path there.”

A return to Barcelona was a huge option, but Messi admitted there were too many financial problems at the club to make it possible. Furthermore, though Saudi Arabia put a lot of millions on the table, his family was reluctant to that alternative.

Now, Inter Miami will try to surround Messi with a championship caliber roster to fight in the MLS and the first step could be a very familiar coach for him. Read here to check out the details.

Gerardo Martino could be the new coach of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

According to the latest reports in the US, Gerardo Martino is ready to be the new coach of Inter Miami. Just a few days ago, David Beckham made the tough decision to fire Phil Neville from the club.

Last December, Mexico’s national team didn’t extend Martino’s contract after his massive failure at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He has already worked with Messi twice. In the 2013-2014 season when he became coach at FC Barcelona and then with the national team of Argentina from 2014 until 2016. In the MLS, he had a lot of success with Atlanta United (2017-2018).

In 2019, Tata Martino was appointed to lead Mexico toward the 2022 World Cup. However, they had their worst performance in more than four decades. For thousands of fans, Martino was the one to blame considering all the controversial decisions made during his tenure.

From 1994 to 2018, the famous Tri always surpassed the group stage. That impressive seven-tournament streak was over. Now, Gerardo Martino could have a shot at redemption with Inter Miami.