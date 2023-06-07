Inter Miami are close of winning the race to sign Lionel Messi. As a consequence, thousands of fans in the MLS and worldwide are ready to buy the most coveted jersey in 2023.

The possible announcement would definitely be a major surprise as Barcelona were supposed to have an advantage. After two very complicated years for Messi at PSG, a return home seemed to be a real option for his family.

However, things have changed and Inter Miami will make the biggest splash of the summer. Read here to find out some looks of the possible new jersey for the soccer legend.

Lionel Messi’s jersey with Inter Miami

Though Inter Miami haven’t made an official announcement regarding the arrival of Lionel Messi, the player already confirmed his intentions and, as a consequence, many possible jersey designs are already online. The shirts show the famous number 10 in the famous pink color of the team.

The alternative jersey designed by fans is in black and it has the phrase Freedom to Dream. In the pink version, that same statement comes close to the neck but translated to Spanish: Libertad para soñar.

If Lionel Messi indeed signs with Inter Miami, there’s no question it will become the best-selling jersey in the history of soccer in the United States and probably it would threaten any record established by the NFL, NBA or MLB.

Since the arrival of Pele to New York Cosmos in 1975 and David Beckham to LA Galaxy in 2007, there hasn’t been an event of this epic proportions. That’s why the jersey impact would be massive.