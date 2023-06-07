Lionel Messi seems to have made a final decision. According to many reports, the star from Argentina will play next season for Inter Miami in MLS after two very complicated years with PSG.

As his contract in France expired, Messi had three clear choices. The first one was Barcelona, but the economic situation of the club wouldn’t let him go there. Then, Saudi Arabia put almost $600 million on the table. However, especially with his family on mind, Miami will probably win the race.

The effect has been immediate. Tickets for the possible debut date of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami are already sold out. Read here to check when and against which team this could happen.

When will be Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami?

If Lionel Messi decides to sign for Inter Miami, the debut date for the soccer legend with his new team would be on June 21 in the 2023 Leagues Cup facing Cruz Azul at home.

The Leagues Cup is a special tournament between teams from MLS and Liga MX. For the first time ever, all the clubs from the US and Mexico’s top tier will be included. 47 participants will play from July 21 to August 19.

Inter Miami share group in the South region with Cruz Azul and Atlanta United. According to the possible schedule, Lionel Messi’s debut could be set for the match against the Mexican squad.

Where will be Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami?

Though the projected venue for that game is DRV PNK Stadium, 18 000 spectators might not be enough and that could produce a change of place. Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins, becomes a huge option for such a massive event considering 80 000 fans could be there.