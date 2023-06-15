Lionel Messi: Everything you need to know about the Argentine World Cup winner

Lionel Messi is a living icon; the Argentine soccer player went from soccer prodigy to greatest of all time. Along the way, winning the hearts of millions of fans all over the world.

On Instagram, Messi has a following of 427 million followers, and is one of the highest grossing athletes in the world. Now Lionel Messi is touching down in Miami to play the rest of his career in Major League Soccer.

Here is a checklist of facts on the best player in history. Here is everything you need to know about Lionel Messi.

Where was Lionel Messi born?

Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. He is the son of Jorge Messi, who today is his manager, and his mother Celia, of whom Messi has tattooed on his left shoulder.

Messi has two brothers Rodrigo and Matias, all of whom handle various aspects of his personal fortune and foundations. Messi also has a sister Maria Sol Messi who is away from the spotlight.

What team does Lionel Messi support?

Messi is a rabid fan of Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina; Newell’s is a very famous team of the Argentine League as the club has won six league titles and is famous for being a breeding ground for many famous coaches and players such as Marcelo Bielsa and Gabriel Batistuta.

Where did Lionel Messi play youth soccer?

Messi began his youth career when he was six years old playing for Newell’s Old Boys, in his six years at the club a young Messi scored over 500 goals. His fledgling soccer career was almost put in jeopardy as he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency, until FC Barcelona promised to pay for the treatment and move the family to Spain.

Who is Lionel Messi’s idol?

Lionel Messi has admitted in many interviews to have been a fan of Pablo Aimar, a creative Argentine number 10 during the late 90’s and 2000’s. Aimar would begin his career in River Plate and move to LaLiga side Valencia and win two LaLiga titles. Currently Messi’s idol is a part of the Argentine national team staff as an assistant coach. Aimar was considered one of the best players ever produced technically by River Plate.

Messi also admired the Brazilian Ronaldo for his technique to score almost at will, Messi would say, Ronaldo was “the best forward I’ve ever seen”.

Who is Messi’s wife?

Lionel Messi is married to Antonela Roccuzzo, who is also from Rosario, Argentina, the two were a sort of childhood sweethearts growing up, today Roccuzzo has been able to mark her own road being an entrepreneur and social media influencer.

Antonela Roccuzzo studied dentistry and social communication; she is also an owner of a child clothing company.

How many children does Messi have?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are parents to three boys, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Why does Lionel Messi celebrate pointing to the sky?

Lionel Messi always points to the sky when he scores a goal in honor of his late maternal grandmother, Celia. Celia accompanied Messi to many of his training sessions and matches as a youth. Celia’s passing had a profound effect on Messi.

What is the name of Lionel Messi’s dog?

Lionel Messi is the proud owner of Hulk, a French Mastiff which he has showcased many times on social media.

How is Lionel Messi’s personality?

Unlike superstar athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Jordan, or Mike Tyson, Messi is described as being very humble and reserved. Shy even when in front of the camera, Messi rarely does one on one interviews unless truly comfortable with the person or persons interviewing him.

Messi for the most part has a very low profile and tries never to be in the spotlight outside of the pitch. Nonetheless Messi has been photographed at restaurants and during a vacation in the United States buying products at a local Target which became a trending topic.

What are Messi’s off the field hobbies?

Outside of his love for soccer, Messi is a devout family man, always being with his family on vacation and playing with his dog. Messi loves playing video games and is a big fan of music.

When was Lionel Messi’s first ever US television interview?

Lionel Messi did a 60 minutes interview in 2013 at the request of his father. It was his first interview with a major American television network and news show. The interview was done a few months after Messi scored 91 goals in a calendar year.



What are Lionel Messi’s religious beliefs?

Lionel Messi is a devout Roman Catholic.

How many tattoos does Lionel Messi have?

It was last reported in March 2023 that Lionel Messi has 18 tattoos, which include his Mother’s Portrait, Jesus Christ, son Thiago’s handprint, Barcelona crest, Rose Window, King Crown, and Antonella’s Eye.

When did Lionel Messi make his professional debut?

Lionel Messi played his first official match for FC Barcelona against Espanyol on October 16th, 2004 at the age of 17.

When did Lionel Messi score his first professional goal?

Messi scored his first professional goal for Barcelona on May 1st, 2005, against Albacete, from an assist by Ronaldinho. Messi became the youngest-ever scorer for the club at the time.

How many games and goals did Lionel Messi play and score for Barcelona?

Messi played 17 seasons for Barcelona and played in 778 games and scored 672 goals across all competitions.

How many titles did Lionel Messi win at FC Barcelona?

Messi won a total of 34 championships with Barcelona and they breakdown as follows:



UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15

UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011, 2015

FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011, 2015

La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19

Copa del Rey: 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21

Supercopa de España: 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018

What LaLiga records does Lionel Messi have?

Most goals scored in a season: 50

Most assists made in a season: 21

Most league goals scored in a calendar year: 59

Most career La Liga matches scored in: 300

Most league matches scored in a season (38 games): 27

Most league home matches scored in a season (38 games): 16

Most league away matches scored in a season (38 games): 15

Youngest player to score 200 league goals: 25 years and 7 months

Only player to score 30+ goals in 8 different seasons: Lionel Messi

Most LaLiga championships by a non-Spanish player: 10

LaLiga All- Time leading scorer: 474

Most hat-tricks in the League: 36

A list for records at FC Barcelona for Lionel Messi

Barcelona player that have won the most trophies: 34

Barcelona player that have won the most Spanish League trophies: 10

Player to have scored most goals as coming on as a substitute in all competitions: 34

Player to have scored a hat-trick in UEFA Champions League: 8

Player to have scored in seven different official competitions in one calendar year: La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, Copa América, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, completed on 20 December 2015.

Most appearances for the club: 778

All time leading scorer: 672

Most goals scored in El Clásico: 26

Most goals scored in Derbi barceloní: 25

Most goals scored in one season in all official competitions: 73

Most goals scored in one calendar year (Guinness World Records): 91

Most home goals scored in one season in all competitions: 46

All time leading scorer in International Competitions: 128

Why did Lionel Messi leave Barcelona?

Lionel Messi was forced to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2020/21 season because his contract had ran out and Barcelona, due to the club’s poor economic state, could not afford his wages. Despite a two-month soap opera, mostly by the Barcelona directors that they would be able to comply in registering his contract with LaLiga, Messi was forced to scramble at the last minute to find a club.

When did Lionel Messi play his first game for Argentina?

Messi made his senior debut on August 17th, 2005, at the age of 18. Messi came on in the 63rd minute, only to be sent off after two minutes for a foul against Vilmos Vanczák.

When did Messi score his first national team goal?

In his sixth cap against Croatia, Messi scored his first goal for Argentina in a 3-2 defeat on March 1st, 2006.

How many goals does Lionel Messi have for Argentina?

Messi is the all-time leading scorer for Argentina with 103 goals.

How many World Cups has Lionel Messi played?

Lionel Messi has played in 5 FIFA World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and most recently 2022 where Argentina won their third World title.

Has Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup?

Yes, Messi was the captain of the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions having scored 7 goals and was named player of the tournament.

How many titles does Lionel Messi have with Argentina?

Lionel Messi has won three titles with Argentina:

FIFA World Cup: 2022

Copa América: 2021

CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions: 2022

At the youth level Messi also won:

Argentina U20 FIFA World Youth Championship: 2005

Argentina U23 Summer Olympics: 2008

When did Lionel Messi become Argentina’s all-time leading scorer?

In a semifinal match of the Copa America Centenario against the United States, Messi scored a wonderful free kick against the USMNT which put the match 2-0 and turned Messi into the all-time leading scorer for Argentina. The game would end 4-0.

Did Messi retire from Argentina?

Yes, after losing on penalty kicks against Chile in the Copa America Centenario, it marked the third straight final Messi had lost with Argentina (2014 FIFA World Cup, 2015 Copa America, 2016 Copa America Centenario). Messi heartbroken by the three finals, decided to retire from the national team.

After a three-month campaign by the Argentine people, Messi thought his decision through and returned to the national side.

Messi records for Argentina?

Most-capped player: 175

All time leading scorer: 103

Youngest player to appear in a FIFA World Cup match: Lionel Messi, 18 years, 357 days old against Serbia and Montenegro on 16 June 2006

Most goals scored in a calendar year: 18

Most goals scored at FIFA World Cup finals : 13

World Cup Golden Ball: 2

Will Messi play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Messi has poured cold water on his possible playing of the 2026 tournament stating, “I don’t think I’ll participate in the next World Cup. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I haven’t changed my mind about that. I would like to be there to see it, but I’m not going to participate. After achieving the World Cup that I was missing, I’m satisfied and grateful for the race I did, and that’s the most important thing for me. I think it was my last World Cup.”

Messi does plan to play in the 2024 Copa America in the United States.

How many Ballon d’Or/FIFA Ballon d’Or has Messi won?

The Ballon d’Or/FIFA Ballon d’Or is the highest individual prize in world soccer. Lionel Messi won the award as best player in the world a total of seven times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021).

How many times has Messi won FIFA The Best award?

Messi obtained this accolade a total of two times in 2019 and 2022.

Lionel Messi’s PSG career

Lionel Messi signed on a free transfer to PSG at the start of the 2021/22 season. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappé as teammates it took Messi time to gel with his new club.

In only two seasons Messi played 75 matches and scored 32 goals, scoring 21 in his second season at the club.

How many titles did Messi win at PSG?

Messi won three championships at PSG which were, Ligue 1: 2021–22, 2022–23 and Trophée des Champions: 2022.

Announcement to sign with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi announced in June of 2023 that he would continue his career with MLS side Inter Miami. Within 24 hours of his announcement the club’s Instagram page gained over 5 million new followers, ticket prices for his home and away games skyrocketed, and the media attention in the United States went through the roof.

Messi is expected to be an ambassador for Major League Soccer and Inter Miami.

Other individual accolades for Lionel Messi

FIFA World Player of the Year: 2009

European Golden Shoe: 2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: 2014, 2022

FIFA World Cup Silver Boot: 2022

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2009, 2011

FIFA U-20 World Cup Golden Ball: 2005

FIFA U-20 World Cup Golden Boot: 2005

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award: 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15

Copa América Best Player: 2015, 2021

Copa América Top Goalscorer: 2021

La Liga Best Player: 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2014–15

Pichichi Trophy: 2009−10, 2011–12, 2012−13, 2016–17, 2017−18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: 2020, 2023

Argentine Footballer of the Year: 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022