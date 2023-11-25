Lionel Messi reached the last game of the year on the edge, but not even an injury prevented him from giving it all at Maracana Stadium, allowing the Argentine national team to once again write an incredible chapter in soccer history with a 1-0 win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After a phenomenal start in which he scored 10 goals in 7 games having a key role in Inter Miami’s first ever title, the Leagues Cup, an injury kept the Argentine player out of the U.S. Open Cup final and sidelined him in 5 of the 12 games he could have played in the 2023 season of the MLS.

Now, the severity of Messi’s condition has been revealed after many weeks of uncertainty with the national team and Inter Miami. All signs point to the lack of a preseason taking a toll on the legend.

Lionel Messi aggravated a scar he had on the right posterior muscle and, just when it seemed he was fully recovered, it was confirmed that he suffered another injury in the same leg.

When will Lionel Messi return to Inter Miami?

Despite winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami failed to meet the challenge of reaching the MLS playoffs. For this reason, Lionel Messi played his last game of the year at the club level in a friendly match which they lost 2-1 against New York City FC on November 10.

Of course, the recent injury of Messi has been a worrying theme for David Beckham and the team’s front office. The star requested to be substituted in the 33rd minute of the game facing Brazil and, after learning the severity of his injury, there’s some relief in Miami. He will be ready for the start of the 2024 campaign.

What is the injury of Lionel Messi?

A few days ago, Rodrigo De Paul confirmed Messi “had played torn” for Argentina in another amazing display of courage and leadership. That’s why, when Messi knew the severity of his injury, he decided to clarify the situation for Inter Miami.

“At first, I felt discomfort in the right adductor. Honestly, it didn’t help either to warm up, cool down, go inside, wait a while, and go out again. But well, it was my last game. So, I have time to get better and start the year strong. I will prepare myself in the best way to have a great year, starting with a great preseason and from scratch,” Messi said after Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Brazil on Matchday 6 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Now, Lionel Messi has a full month to rest and has confirmed that he will spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with his family in Argentina. After the match against Brazil, the player expressed confidence that he will be ready to start the preseason with Inter Miami aiming to win the MLS Cup.