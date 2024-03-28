Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are at a crucial moment in their 2024 season. Although it’s still early in the MLS calendar, the big challenge right now is to surpass the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals against Monterrey.

The first leg of that series will be played next Wednesday at Chase Stadium, with the return leg on April 10th at BBVA Stadium in Mexico. It’s important to remember that The Herons will be facing the top team currently in Liga MX.

The big problem for Inter Miami is that, with Lionel Messi’s injury, the depth of the roster has been exposed. Even the team’s coach, Gerardo Martino, admitted that the lack of attitude in the last 4-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls was concerning.

Therefore, with the goal of continuing to accumulate titles, David Beckham continues to make key decisions to reinforce the club. There is very important news following a signing that will arrive from Argentina.

Inter Miami sign Marcelo Weigandt

Inter Miami have officially signed Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors. The agreement for the Argentine defender is for the rest of the 204 season in the MLS.

Furthermore, the club will hold an option to extend the loan for Weigandt through the 2025 season. “I’m excited and proud to be joining such an ambitious club like Inter Miami. I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates, wearing the club’s colors and giving my all to help the team achieve our objectives.”

Who is Marcelo Weigandt?

Marcelo Weigandt is 24-years old and arrives to Inter Miami after becoming one of the biggest prospects for Boca Juniors. Chelo made his professional debut in 2019 and played 72 official matches for the famous Xeneizes.

During those years with Boca Juniors, Weigandt won two leagues in Argentina and three more titles: a League Cup (Copa de la Liga), a Super Cup (Supercopa de Argentina) and an Argentine Cup (Copa Argentina).

From 2020 to 2021, Marcelo went on loan to play for Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. With the national team, the defender has been a key piece in youth categories.