Lionel Messi was the main attraction in his debut for Inter Miami. Despite coming off the bench against Cruz Azul, he managed to make his team a 2-1 win with an impressive free-kick. This date marks a before and after for MLS teams.

The excitement in the stadium could not have been higher. It didn’t take too long for Cruz Azul to create numerous goal-scoring opportunities, but somehow, Inter Miami found a goal by Robert Taylor to take the lead. However, there is no denying that the team needs Messi desperately if they want to be contenders based on their overall performance.

The 2023 Leagues Cup is a competition that offers a good opportunity for Inter Miami to maybe reach far. This group of three teams is completed by Atlanta United, and the first two clubs advance. However, they need the best of Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, considering their showcasing in the first half.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores the game-winner for Inter Miami

Gerardo Martino decided to leave Messi out of the starting lineup considering the very few training sessions he had with the team. The moment that everyone was expecting happened in the 53rd minute, when he replaced Benjamin Cremaschi.

Messi quickly showed who he is, regardless of the less than ideal environment surround him. He displayed his talent on the field particularly as a passer. His best actions came with passes that almost turned into assists, but he waited for his game-winning goal until the end. It was the 94th minute when Inter Miami got a free-kick, only for Messi to score a magnificent goal to seal the win.