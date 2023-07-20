Lionel Messi's salary at Inter Miami: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Lionel Messi is set to change Major League Soccer forever. Only a few months after winning the World Cup with Argentina, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner shocked the world by joining Inter Miami.

Even at 36, Messi continues to be a sensational player and he’s without any doubt the most prominent star to ever play in MLS. Therefore, things are expected to change in the US soccer landscape with his arrival.

The South Florida team has made an effort to pull this one off, but it was what David Beckham and company wanted for a long time. Now that he’s not in Europe anymore, many wonder how much Messi makes at his new team.

Lionel Messi’s contract with Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s official announcement on July 15 stated that Lionel Messi signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, which would expire at the end of the 2025 season. The league has yet to reveal his salary, but some reports already suggest how much he would make a year.

How much does Lionel Messi make a week?

Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico reports that Messi’s annual salary would be between $50 million and $60 million a year. If we consider the latter, it would break down like this: $5,000,000 a month; $1,250,000 a week; $178,571 a day; $7,440 an hour; $124 a minute; and $2 a second.